KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After 50 years, the Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl! It’s a reality that’s got a lot of people reaching for their credit cards to splurge on a trip to Miami!
On the conservative end, you’re looking at least $1,500 bucks for airfare, hotel and car, but that does not include your tickets to the Super Bowl.
Kim Cook runs Love To Travel in south Overland Park and she says people are calling about getting to Miami and she’s got experience looking up that info because she’s going too and says prices are climbing.
“I noticed this morning. I looked early this morning and then I looked before you got here and the price had already gone up a little bit,” Cook said.
Cook says the airlines are adding extra flights giving fans extra options. American added six flights from Kansas City to Miami, Delta and United added two. Southwest added five and Spirit added one. Bundling a package can save you money, but it’s still pretty pricey.
“For a package with air hotel and rental car, you’re looking at probably $1,800 to $2,500 per person,” Cook said.
To save a little money, Cook says you can fly into Orlando or Tampa and drive to Miami and she says you can save a lot of money by just being flexible.
“If you have flexibility to go on Thursday instead of Friday, or come back on Tuesday instead of Monday, you’re going to save a lot on your flights,” Cook said.
But what about your game ticket? Location Experiences is offering airfare, lodging and one Super Bowl ticket for about $7,000 give or take a thousand either way.
To help some of the most faithful fans, the Chiefs automatically put season ticket holders into a lottery drawing. The lucky winners get a shot at buying Super Bowl tickets at face value. But some of those season ticket holders aren’t all that happy Monday night.
KCTV5 News talked with a handful of season ticket holders Monday and they say they knew by 6 p.m. Sunday, about an hour after the game wrapped up, that they would not be given the option to buy Super Bowl tickets at face value.
When an email came through Sunday night letting season ticket holders know they’d be shelling out big bucks for Super Bowl tickets like everyone else, it didn’t sit well with some.
One-man KCTV5 News spoke with says he’s been a season ticket holder since 1992 and has spent thousands and thousands of dollars supporting his favorite team over the years. He says getting this email when he walked in the door from the game was a gut punch.
But the fact remains, the Chiefs are allotted only a certain number of tickets. A spokesperson wouldn’t say just how many they get, only that it’s assigned by the NFL. But previous reporting on the topic showed the AFC and NFC Championships get 17 and a half percent of the tickets. 5% goes to the host team nearly 35% are distributed among the other teams and the remaining are controlled by the NFL and sold to sponsors and partners.
So how many tickets are there? In this case, the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami holds just over 64,000 people, so 17% of that would be about 11,000 tickets.
The season ticket holders KCTV5 News talked to say despite being disappointed over not getting lucky in that lottery, they’ll still likely go to Miami because no matter what, the Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl and everyone wants to be there!
