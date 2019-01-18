KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Travelers who made it in to KCI before the storm probably noticed a lot of Patriots gear throughout the terminals as fans flew in for Sunday’s big game.
At least one person heading to the game from Boston will be cheering for the Chiefs, though.
Dylan Sprague is flying out Saturday and he said he is hoping the weather won’t get in the way like it did for last weekend’s game, when he had to move his flight up to make it.
His wife is from Olathe and his son Christopher was born here, but now they live nine miles from Boston.
Friday night, Christopher was tossing his lucky ball while giving his dad some ribbing about how it could all go wrong.
The boy is an expert at razzing. He’s been getting flack at his Boston-area elementary school since the AFC Championship matchup was set, but also giving it back.
“I think the Chiefs are going to destroy the Patriots,” he told reporters from CBS Boston earlier this week.
Christopher has been decked out with Chiefs gear every day since Saturday’s win, a move Dylan says proves that his son is braver than him when it comes to showing team spirit.
“He was a maniac at school this week,” Dylan recalled. “I did not have the guts to wear all my stuff to work today like he did.”
And it is not something as subtle as just wearing red – Christopher is decked out in the latest Chiefs items.
“I have a Chiefs headband from last week’s game,” he said. “I have a Patrick Mahomes shirt, and this is our lucky ball.”
The game where Dylan got his son’s headband is the same one where a Topeka 10-year-old got socked in the face with an aluminum beer bottle, which is one reason Dylan said Christopher will not be at Sunday’s AFC title game with him.
“He’s not going because, you know, it’s a little young at 10,” Dylan explained.
Father and son agree it’s tough to root for the Chiefs in Pats country, but Dylan said he will be showing his colors on his flight in to KCI and is prepared to be outnumbered.
“It should be a fun plane ride,” he said. “I can’t wait for the flight back when we’ve won and we’re wearing red and we’ve won and we’re going to the Super Bowl.”
Fittingly, Dylan’s flight from Boston connects through Atlanta. He already has two tickets to fly there Super Bowl Sunday, but if the Chiefs are playing, he plans to make it a road trip and bring the whole family.
