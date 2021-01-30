KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been fined by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct during the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL Network reports.
Allen, in a moment of frustration, threw the ball towards the face of Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor.
The throw touched off a bit of a scuffle between the two teams, leading to multiple penalties against the Bills and one against the Chiefs
Allen was fined $15,000, the report says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.