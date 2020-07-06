KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - He brought us a Super Bowl this year, and we can expect a lot more from the Kansas City quarterback. Patrick Mahomes will be in Kansas City until 2031. The estimated $477 million deal could mean big money for the city too.
By the time 2031 rolls around, we might need to put up another statue outside Arrowhead Stadium. This one will have a little more hair up top and hopefully a few more trophies to his name.
Visit KC estimates more than 25 million people stopped by our town in 2018. If Kansas City wasn’t already a destination, we’re sure building one and the newest attraction, is Patrick Mahomes.
“As the city grows, and we’ve seen the city grow in the last five to ten years, it’s been awesome to see the quarterback grow with them,” Pete Sweeney with Arrowhead Pride said.
UMKC business professor Brent Never says the Chiefs aren’t the only people who should be excited to see this photo securing the champion quarterback as a Kansas City fixture for an additional ten years.
“It’s not only going to fill the seats here at Arrowhead, but it’s certainly going to increase that interest in Kansas City as a destination, as a place to be,” UMKC Bloch School of Management Brent Never said.
You don’t even have to be a football fan to appreciate what Mahomes means for the city at large.
“He is becoming something bigger even outside of what would be the football field,” Sweeney said.
Whether it’s his “15 and the Mahomies Foundation” or voter registration initiates, number 15 is setting the tone for his next decade.
“Not only are you getting a franchise quarterback and a proven champion, you’re getting for the children and the kids and the people who will eventually be adults in this city,” Sweeney said.
“It goes back and forth. As much as he loves the community, we love him back,” Never said.
In a statement, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said, “Mahomes is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform.”
