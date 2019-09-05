KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The NFL kicks off its regular season Thursday night, with fans heading back to stadiums to take in the sights, sounds and fun of going to a professional football game.
Ticket reseller Seat Geek has put the 32 NFL stadiums to the test with a survey to more than 3,200 fans, ranking them in terms of atmosphere, food, and bathrooms.
So where did Arrowhead Stadium rank? The home of the Kansas City Chiefs ranked Number 2 in the nation for atmosphere, behind Green Bay's Lambeau Field.
KC also ranked Number 9 for food, trailing Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta also took the top spot for bathrooms, while Arrowhead was right in the middle of the pack at Number 16.
Overall, fans cited the fun of tailgating ahead of games but suggested heading in to the stadium a little early to catch the pregame festivities.
The full results of the survey can be seen at SeatGeek.com.
Kansas City kicks off the season this weekend at Jacksonville, with the home opener scheduled for Week 3 against the Ravens on September 22.
