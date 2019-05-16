FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 file photo, New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee (58) runs the ball after an interception against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit. Two people with direct knowledge of the deal say the New York Jets have agreed to trade linebacker Darron Lee to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round draft pick, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. The deal is pending a physical, according to the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the move. It also comes on the same day the team fired general manager Mike Maccagnan and installed coach Adam Gase as the acting GM.