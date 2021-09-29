KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made his first public appearance when he met with the media Wednesday during the team's regular availability.
Reid said he did not want to go into detail about what happened or why he was taken by ambulance from Arrowhead Stadium to a hospital after suddenly falling ill after the Chiefs' Sunday loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He said he is "feeling great" and wants to move forward.
"I wish it never happened, but it did. And I'm moving on," Reid said. "I appreciate the doctors for taking care of me. They were phenomenal."
The team announced Monday that the coach had been released from the hospital. He was back to work at the team facility on Tuesday.
The Chargers loss dropped the Chiefs to 1-2, giving the team their first losing record since drafting star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They are last in the AFC West and two games behind the Las Vegas Raiders, who sit atop the division at 3-0.
The Chiefs travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles on Sunday at noon on KCTV5.
