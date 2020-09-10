KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A dismal day. A limited crowd. A lot of new rules.
It's not the opening day at Arrowhead Chiefs fans expected after winning the Super Bowl in February, but the 2020 NFL season is beginning.
Kansas City is decked out in red as the entire sports world is watching to see if football really is possible in 2020.
This fall brings a football season like no other, but in the hours leading up to kickoff Chiefs fans seemed focused on running it back in 2020.
“I can't wait,” Tonya Clawson said. “So excited.”
“We're the defending champions and absolutely looking at continuing that tradition,” Pascal Nyachawe said.
As cases continue to rise in Jackson County, the NFL is focusing on safety at Arrowhead and other stadiums. Last week, the league tested every player and staff member. They also implemented social distancing and mask requirements in locker rooms.
“This is when guys need to step up,” Danan Hughes said. “This is when they need to be pros and responsible and coachable.”
Hughes is a former Chiefs wide receiver. He said much of the responsibility in minimizing the spread of the coronavirus lies on the shoulders of the athletes, both on and off the field.
“It's essential that the players recognize the cause at hand and how it can impact everyone's lives,” Danan said. “Not just the players but their families.”
So far, results from basketball and soccer leagues have been encouraging for fans.
“I think the NBA's doing a good job,” Nyachawe said.
“Keep them in a bubble for sure,” Clawson said.
In a season where conditions could change from week to week, some are trying to enjoy every moment along the way.
“It just gives us something to be excited about, for sure,” Clawson said.
At 6, we'll take a look around the league to see what Arrowhead and other stadiums are doing to minimize the spread among fans.
