KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A dismal day. A limited crowd. A lot of new rules.
It's not the opening day at Arrowhead Chiefs fans expected after winning the Super Bowl in February, but the 2020 NFL season is beginning.
Kansas City is decked out in red as the entire sports world is watching to see if football really is possible in 2020.
This fall brings a football season like no other, but in the hours leading up to kickoff Chiefs fans seemed focused on running it back in 2020.
“I can't wait,” Tonya Clawson said. “So excited.”
“We're the defending champions and absolutely looking at continuing that tradition,” Pascal Nyachawe said.
As cases continue to rise in Jackson County, the NFL is focusing on safety at Arrowhead and other stadiums. Last week, the league tested every player and staff member. They also implemented social distancing and mask requirements in locker rooms.
“This is when guys need to step up,” Danan Hughes said. “This is when they need to be pros and responsible and coachable.”
Hughes is a former Chiefs wide receiver. He said much of the responsibility in minimizing the spread of the coronavirus lies on the shoulders of the athletes, both on and off the field.
“It's essential that the players recognize the cause at hand and how it can impact everyone's lives,” Danan said. “Not just the players but their families.”
So far, results from basketball and soccer leagues have been encouraging for fans.
“I think the NBA's doing a good job,” Nyachawe said.
“Keep them in a bubble for sure,” Clawson said.
In a season where conditions could change from week to week, some are trying to enjoy every moment along the way.
“It just gives us something to be excited about, for sure,” Clawson said.
KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers, met some of the fans headed out to tonight's game and they wouldn't miss it.
If anything feels different about the hours before kickoff, it's the masks.
Ashley Cantrell and other fans have been waiting for a chance to run it back to another championship.
“I'm super excited, yeah, just for that excitement and that atmosphere,” she said.
“It's a great time for everyone to get together and forget about their worries and their cares,” said Chris Hollinger.
Chris and Deb Hollinger flew in from Virginia to go to the game tonight, part of a limited crowd allowed into Arrowhead with strict social distancing and safety requirements.
“I feel safe,” Deb said. “I think they're doing everything they can to mitigate the issues. I feel sad the whole Chiefs Kingdom can't be there.”
Kansas City is one of just a handful of teams around the league allowing fans and the only one in the conference.
Around the league, the Jacksonville Jaguars are allowing about the same number: a crowd of 16,000. In Indianapolis, only 2,500 are allowed. In Dallas, the Cowboys could potentially play at 50% capacity. That’s nearly 40,000 people.
“It's definitely going to be different, but we're still excited to go,” Cantrell said.
As for the loudest stadium in the world, some fans wonder if the lack of crowd noise will make a difference.
“I'm sure those 16,000 people will make a lot of noise,” Deb said. Chris added, “They'll have to cheer five times as loud.”
Conditions in every NFL market seem to change every week. Some fans just want to enjoy tonight for what it is.
“I don't know what tomorrow's going to hold,” Cantrell said. “Might as well go and get it in right now.”
“It's supposed to be enjoyable, so let's do that,” Deb said.
Arrowhead is also encouraging fans to use mobile payment methods as much as possible to avoid contact. They're also separating the crowd into zones and restricting the tailgate areas before the game.
