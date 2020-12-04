ENGLEWOOD, CO (AP/KCTV) -- When the Denver Broncos face-off against the Chiefs in Kansas City Sunday night, they'll be getting a player back who's been sidelined by the coronavirus the last four games.
Defensive end Shelby Harris, his pregnant wife and three young kids all tested positive for Covid-19 last month. Harris came off the reserve/COVID-19 list this week along with Denver's three healthy quarterbacks who were quarantined last weekend for exposure to the coronavirus.
While Harris says he never really felt sick, he says his wife was hit hard by the virus. She has since recovered. "There was a lot of concern for her and the baby and just making sure they were OK."
The Chiefs and Broncos play Sunday night at Arrowhead stadium at 7:20 pm.
(0) comments
