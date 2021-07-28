2 Chiefs placed on COVID-19 list, held out of practice

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson and deep snapper James Winchester have been placed on the NFL's COVID-19 list and were held out of practice on Wednesday.
Head coach Andy Reid made the announcement during a media update from training camp in St. Joseph.
Reid said last Friday that most of the team's players and staff members have been vaccinated. He said about 90 percent of his players have been vaccinated. He also said 100 percent of the team's coaching staff has been vaccinated.
The number of NFL players in the COVID-19 vaccination process has reached 80 percent, with nine teams having 90 percent or more of their players in that category.
On Thursday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to the 32 teams warning that forfeited regular-season games could occur for a COVID-19 outbreak caused by nonvaccinated players.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.