Andy Reid knows quarterbacks. So does Jon Gruden. And Sean Payton.
It takes a lot to get Big Red to turn red.
It has not been made official, but the Chiefs are reportedly going to sign former Giants cor…
The Kansas City Chiefs are signing safety DeAndre Baker, taking a chance on the 2019 first-r…
According to reports, three Chiefs players have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Kansas City Chiefs signed Andy Reid and Brett Veach to contract extensions Monday that w…
The Super Bowl, the crown jewel of American sports, is scheduled for the first Sunday in Feb…
Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif now has a place in the NFL Hall…
Not long ago, NFL Films sat down with Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid to reflect on his f…
The NFL was not expected to be immune from the ratings declines that have hit all sports thi…
According to reports, Mecole Hardman has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Patrick Mahomes piled up some very big numbers at Arrowhead Stadium last week. Twice.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 372 yards and four touchdowns, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill each w…
The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Carolina Panthers today at noon.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said barring a setback he expects Christian McCaffrey to play Sund…
The Chiefs have listed Chris Jones on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Tershawn Wharton doesn't want to minimize the work the coaching staff at Missouri S&T di…
