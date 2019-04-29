T-Bones baseball

The T-Bones will now take on the St. Paul Saints, the Northern Division series winners, in the best-of-five American Association Championship Series.

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- If you think you have the skills to be a professional baseball player, you can have your shot right here in Kansas City.

The Kansas City T-Bones are holding open tryouts for the 2019 season.

To register on-site for tryouts it’ll cost $105 per player. Tryouts begin at 9 a.m. Monday.

Tryouts may consist of the following:

Position Players- Timed 60-yard dash (speed graded), Fielding (throwing and defense graded), and Hitting.

Pitchers- Throw Bullpen, may consist of live game situations. (control, velocity, and command graded)

Anyone wanting to tryout will need to bring their own equipment.

If tryouts are rained out, tryouts may be moved indoors on 5/3 or rescheduled for Saturday, May 4, 2019.

