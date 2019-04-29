KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- If you think you have the skills to be a professional baseball player, you can have your shot right here in Kansas City.
The Kansas City T-Bones are holding open tryouts for the 2019 season.
To register on-site for tryouts it’ll cost $105 per player. Tryouts begin at 9 a.m. Monday.
Tryouts may consist of the following:
Position Players- Timed 60-yard dash (speed graded), Fielding (throwing and defense graded), and Hitting.
Pitchers- Throw Bullpen, may consist of live game situations. (control, velocity, and command graded)
Anyone wanting to tryout will need to bring their own equipment.
If tryouts are rained out, tryouts may be moved indoors on 5/3 or rescheduled for Saturday, May 4, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.