KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) -- The Kansas City T-Bones have a prospective new owner and a plan to stay in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/ Kansas City, Kansas, on Thursday approved an agreement to use $1 million in tax revenues to help the team stay in the area. The county evicted the independent baseball team on Monday from its publicly owned stadium because it owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in debts.
The new agreement must be approved by the American Association of Professional Baseball.
The Kansas City Star reports the new majority owner will be Mark Brandmeyer, whose family sold Enturia, a Leawood company that made medical devices, for $490 million in 2014.
New team president Mark Perry said the ownership group plans to invest heavily in the stadium and offer entertainment options besides baseball.
