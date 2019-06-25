Longtime Kansas City sports radio host Kevin Kietzman is now off the air after making comments about Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid that sparked outrage among listeners.

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – A longtime Kansas City sports radio host is now off the air after making comments about Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid that sparked outrage among listeners.

In a statement, Union Broadcasting said they were aware of the “controversial comments” made by host Kevin Kietzman during his broadcast Monday and that the company has decided to “take the immediate step” of pulling him off the air until further notice.

During the Monday broadcast of “Between the Lines,” Kietzman had been discussing a possible interview of Tyreek Hill by NFL investigators and what the future could hold for the current Chiefs receiver.

While discussing Hill’s future with the team and the possibility of “fixing” his off-field behavior, Kietzman noted that Reid “does not have a great record of fixing players” and that “discipline was not his thing.”

Kietzman then made comments more pointed at the coach, saying, “it did not work out to well in his family life, and that needs to be added to this” and “he has had a lot of things go bad on him, family and players.”

Many people took these comments to refer to the incidents surrounding the drug overdose death of Reid ‘s son in 2012.

Later Monday afternoon Kietzman, who is also the Vice President-Sports Director of the station, took to Twitter to defend his comments, saying that he “never mentioned one word about the tragic death of Andy Reid’s son” and pushed back against callers who tried to claim he had.

In their statement, Union Broadcasting officials said they took Kietzman’s comments seriously and that they “were clearly not to his or our standards.”

Kietzman was replace by Frank Boal and Todd Lebo on the show Tuesday.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Kietzman posted an apology message to Reid on Twitter.

