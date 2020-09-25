KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Below are scores from some of the key match-ups this week in high school football:
- Olathe East 42, Shawnee Mission South 21
- St. Thomas Aquinas 28, Raytown 14
- Liberty North 42, Blue Springs 7
- Park Hill South 13, Oak Park 7
- Platte County 28, Smithville 7
- Olathe North 21, Olathe West 17
- Grain Valley 38, Kearney 14
- Liberty 42, Blue Springs South 13
- De Soto 40, Lansing 35
- Lee's Summit North 49, Lawrence Free State 10
- Staley 25, North Kansas City 22 (final in overtime)
- St. Pius X 42, Chillicothe 27
- Shawnee Mission Northwest 49, Shawnee Mission North 0
- Olathe Northwest 48, Shawnee Mission West 6
- Belton 35, Fort Osage 7
- Grandview 51, Raytown South 6
- Gardner-Edgerton 28, Mill Valley 26
- Winnetonka 62, Ruskin 20
- Park Hill 45, Lee's Summit 17
- Rockhurst 49, Bishop Miege 28
- Blue Valley Northwest 40, Blue Valley West 17
- Lee's Summit West 34, Raymore-Peculiar 27
- Richmond 46, Lafayette County 26
- Tonganoxie 52, Eudora 30
- Olathe South 21, Shawnee Mission East 20
- Blue Valley 28, Blue Valley North 21
