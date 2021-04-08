LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- On Thursday, Kansas basketball's Ochai Agbaji announced that he has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.
“First, I would like to thank God for blessing me and giving me the opportunity to wake up every day and play the game I love," Agbaji said. "Thank you to my family for their love and constant support since day one."
“By coming to KU, I gained an extended family that I will forever appreciate," he said. "From my teammates, to my coaches, support staff and the fans, you are simply the best! Thank you to Coach Self and the entire coaching staff for trusting me and pushing me each and every day. Not only have I become a better player but an even better man.”
Agbaji is from Kansas City, Missouri.
He "will retain NCAA eligibility while testing the draft waters," a statement from KU said. "Per NCAA rules, student-athletes can participate in the NBA draft process if withdrawn by Monday, July 19."
“Ochai and I talked a lot about his basketball future over the past couple of weeks so he could determine what was best for he and his family moving forward,” said Head Coach Bill Self. “After thinking that through, he made the decision to enter the NBA Draft."
"He clearly has a skill set that translates well to the professional game, and the NBA draft process will be a great opportunity for him to be evaluated," he continued. "He will sign with an agent, but will continue follow the guidelines set by the NCAA and NBA to protect his collegiate eligibility. Och will be able to gain great insight on what areas he needs to work on which could improve his draft stock. I know that will be beneficial for him this year before he decides whether he should come back or remain in the NBA Draft process.”
