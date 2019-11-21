LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Thursday afternoon the NCAA made announced that it will extend the deadline for the University of Kansas to respond to the governing board’s notice of allegations for recruiting violations.
The Jayhawks now have until February 19, 2020 to get their response to the NCAA, but in this midst of that issue the team is also preparing for a tropical road trip.
KU is heading to Maui for the third time under Bill Self, and while most fans hear “Hawaii” and think about the beaches and all the different things they can do there, the Kansas coach says surf and sand is not on the list for his players.
Part of the fun of these trips is that the students are on fall break, and this tournament gets all of their attention.
"You may think, well, Maui - there'll be a lot going on,” Self said. “There won't be a lot going on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and really Sunday. All that will be going on is that we will be preparing to play, so I don't think the distraction bit will be near as great as what some people think."
The long-time Kansas coach noted that road trips like the one the players will have with the Maui tournament help teams bond, something that not only his squad but many others still need at this early point in the season.
“It's a great opportunity to move forward to becoming a team. Because we are not a team yet, and nobody in America is a team yet,” Self explained. “There’s going to be some things that happen throughout a season where you actually kind of come together and become a team, and most of those things are usually done away from home where there's not that much else going on."
KU’s last trip to Maui came back in 2015, when the Jayhawks won the event with victories over Chaminade, UCLA and Vanderbilt. The trip prior to that, was 2011 and KU finished as runners-up.
That kind of record shows Self knows a thing or two about keeping his players attention channeled on the games while on the road.
The No. 4 ranked Jayhawks begin their Maui Invite run on Monday at 8 p.m. against Chaminade.
