LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas football game vs. Texas scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to December 12.

The university said the postponement is due to KU’s inability to meet the minimum position requirements established by the Big 12 Conference.

“The position group affected has a combination of injuries and contact tracing. Since Nov. 8, the KU football program has performed 825 COVID-19 tests with five returning positive on different testing days during that time span,” the university said.

Prior to the season, the Big 12 Conference announced its football game cancellation thresholds. The minimum number of players required to play a game was set at 53, with specific numbers established for each position group.

The Jayhawks are now set to play next on November 28 at home against TCU.

The university announced Tuesday that fans will not be allowed to attend.