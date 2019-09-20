LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – A new report Friday afternoon could spell trouble for the University of Kansas men’s basketball program.

According to a report in the Kansas City Star, the NCAA is planning to issue a notice to the Jayhawk basketball program that will detail multiple major violations within the program.

KCTV5 News has reached out to both KU and the NCAA for comment but has not received a response from either.

The violations could be tied to a major investigation looking at the involvement of a former Adidas executive and recruitment at multiple NCAA schools.

