College Corruption Basketball

FILE - In this March 25, 2018, file photo, Kansas' Silvio De Sousa reaches for a rebound during the first half of a regional final game against Duke in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, in Omaha, Neb. Kansas and North Carolina State are the latest schools to be swept up in a bribery scandal involving college basketball. A rewritten indictment released Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in New York alleges that an Adidas representative, who no longer works for the company, arranged for payments to parents of athletes willing to commit to the schools. No players are directly named, but specific details make clear the indictment is describing former North Carolina State star Dennis Smith Jr. and Kansas player Silvio De Sousa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

 Charlie Neibergall

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – A new report Friday afternoon could spell trouble for the University of Kansas men’s basketball program.

According to a report in the Kansas City Star, the NCAA is planning to issue a notice to the Jayhawk basketball program that will detail multiple major violations within the program.

KCTV5 News has reached out to both KU and the NCAA for comment but has not received a response from either.

The violations could be tied to a major investigation looking at the involvement of a former Adidas executive and recruitment at multiple NCAA schools.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News & KCTV5.com for updates.

