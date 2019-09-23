NCAA Auburn Kansas Basketball

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – A new report out Monday says that the University of Kansas Athletic Department has received notice of multiple violations from the NCAA.

According to Yahoo Sports, the school has been charged with a lack of institutional control, with the KU men's basketball program seeing three Level 1 violations and Bill Self receiving a head coach responsibility charge.

The report also claims the KU football program is facing Level 2 charges, including allowing an extra coach to work during practice under former head coach David Beaty.

