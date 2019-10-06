LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – On Sunday, Kansas Football head coach Les Miles announced that offensive coordinator Les Koenning has been relieved of his duties effective immediately and that Brent Dearmon has been promoted to fill the role.
“I would like to thank Coach Koenning for his contributions to Kansas Football,” said Miles. “This was a difficult decision, but it is in the best interest of our football program both now and in the future. There is still a lot of football left to play this season and I want to put our players in the best position to be successful, which is why I am making the change now.”
“Brent is one of the brightest individuals I have encountered in all of my years coaching," he said. "His experience as a record-setting coach and quarterback at the collegiate level will benefit our offense immediately. I believe our players will be naturally drawn to Brent’s leadership and coaching ability. I have the utmost trust in his ability to lead young men and this move puts our players in the best position to be successful moving forward.”
Dearmon joined the staff at KU after a one-year head coaching stint at Bethel University in Tennessee where, according to KU, he produced the nation’s highest-scoring offense at any level in 2018.
“I am humbled and grateful to Coach Miles for giving me this opportunity to be the offensive coordinator at the University of Kansas,” said Dearmon. “I am excited to get to work right away with the staff and players, and invest in their future both on and off the field. There are a lot of talented young men on this team and it’s up to us as an offensive staff to have them prepared each and every week, and that will be our number one priority.”
