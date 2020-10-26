LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- A limited number of basketball fans are expected to be allowed into Allen Fieldhouse when the season begins, the University of Kansas confirmed on Monday.
An email went out to season ticket holders on Monday, saying that about 1,500 fans will be allowed in games this season.
The capacity at Allen Fieldhouse is about 16,300.
Allen Fieldhouse is one of the strongest home-court advantages in college basketball. The Jayhawks are 202-11 at home under current head coach Bill Self.
There have been over 300 consecutive sellouts at Allen Fieldhouse since 2001.
