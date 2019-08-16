LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Long-time strength and conditioning coach Andrea Hudy is leaving the University of Kansas.
She's been with the Jayhawks for 15 years and is considered one of the best in her field.
Fans often saw her on the bench with the men's basketball team, and some argue she deserves more credit than she received for their success.
In addition to her role with the men’s basketball program, Hudy oversaw operations for the Anderson Strength and Conditioning Complex for the athletic department
Hudy was named the National College Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year in 2013. She also earned the Impact Award from the National Strength and Conditioning Association in 2017.
Hudy is leaving to take a job with the Texas Longhorns. Prior to coming to Lawrence she had worked for 9.5 years at the University of Connecticut with the successful men’s and women’s basketball programs.
