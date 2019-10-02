Kansas Boston College Football

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Jayhawks will have one less offensive weapon on the field Saturday when they face Oklahoma.

Coach Les Miles announced Wednesday that senior running back Khalil Herbert was no longer a member of the football program.

Herbert had led the team in rushing this season with 384 yards and two touchdowns, racking up 187 yards alone in the Jayhawks 48-24 win over Boston College.

He did not play in the team this past weekend when the Jayhawks lost to TCU.

Reports surfaced after that loss that Herbert was possibly leaving Kansas, with speculation that the running back was looking to go elsewhere through the graduate transfer rule.

