LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- On Thursday, the University of Kansas said that a response from the NCAA's enforcement staff does not change their position that the "the allegations brought against our men’s basketball program are simply baseless and littered with false representations."
For background, on Sept. 23 of last year KU received allegations from the NCAA that bylaws within the men's basketball and football programs had been violated.
The university submitted their full response on March 5.
On May 6, the NCAA replied and KU shared the documents online today (click here for the NCAA's Reply and here for the NCAA's Statement of the Case).
With regard to the NCAA's response, KU said:
“The NCAA enforcement staff’s reply does not in any way change the University of Kansas’ position that the allegations brought against our men’s basketball program are simply baseless and littered with false representations.
As the federal trial proved, adidas employees intentionally concealed impermissible payments from the University and its coaching staff. The University has never denied these impermissible payments were made.
For the NCAA enforcement staff to allege that the University should be held responsible for these payments is a distortion of the facts and a gross misapplication of NCAA Bylaws and case precedent.
In addition, the enforcement staff’s assertion that KU refuses to accept responsibility is wrong. The University absolutely would accept responsibility if it believed that violations had occurred, as we have demonstrated with other self-reported infractions.
Chancellor Girod, Jeff Long and KU stand firmly behind Coach Self, his staff and our men’s basketball program, as well as our robust compliance program.”
