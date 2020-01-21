LAWRENCE, KS. (KCTV) --- Benches cleared following the Kansas Jayhawks' 81-59 win against the Kansas State Wildcats.
The brawl erupted after K-State guard DaJuan Gordon stole the ball and attempted a layup.
Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa blocked the shot and walked over him, leading to the brawl beginning.
During the brawl, De Sousa picked up a chair.
Benches cleared between K-State and KU. 👀 pic.twitter.com/v4eP5iAgH4— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) January 22, 2020
"That was an embarrassment on our part for the role we played in it and there will be consequences," Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self said.
Self says consequences will be handed out on Wednesday.
"I have to watch the tape and see the extent of it, but I know we were in the wrong."
Kansas State head coach called the brawl "disappointing."
"You win with class and you lose with class," Weber said.
The University of Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long issued a statement regarding the courtside brawl.
“The conduct of a few of our student-athletes at the conclusion of tonight’s game vs. Kansas State was simply unacceptable and not reflective of who we are,” said KU Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “Coach Self and I will review the incident, along with the Big 12 Conference and Kansas State to determine appropriate consequences. There is no place for this conduct in college athletics or here at KU. I would like to apologize to the Big 12 Conference, Kansas State University, Gene Taylor, Bruce Weber and all fans for the lack of sportsmanship from members of our team this evening.”
The two teams play later this season on Feb. 29, 2020.
Watch the full press conference below.
KCTV5's Dani Welniak will be live in Lawrence with a full report at 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.