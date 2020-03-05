LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The University of Kansas has formally responded to NCAA allegations of wrongdoing in the basketball program.
The deadline to do so was Thursday.
The violations are tied to the Adidas recruiting scandal that went to federal court in 2018.
In their response, the school said, "[T]here are several facts that are in dispute; there are assumptions made; and, perhaps most importantly, there are unprecedented and novel theories put forward that, if found to have merit by the Panel, would dramatically alter the collegiate sports landscape in ways not contemplated by the Membership.”
Their full responses can be read here:
- University response overview (pdf)
- University response (pdf)
- Coach Self response (pdf)
- Coach Townsend response (pdf)
