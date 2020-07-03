LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) — An increase in positive cases of coronavirus in the University of Kansas football program has caused the team to suspend voluntary workouts.

University officials are asking for athletes and staff to self-quarantine for 14 days, per state and CDC guidelines, citing not only the spikes of cases directly tied to the program but also increases in the region, which includes many players’ home communities.

All players currently under isolation will follow their existing timeline for staying quarantined. Staff and players will all be retested following the 14-day period to see if workouts can resume.

“After the increase in positive COVID-19 tests within our football program, our medical team at Kansas Team Health has recommended discontinuing voluntary workouts immediately,” KU Athletic Director Jeff Long said. “Our priority remains to keep our student-athletes safe and healthy, especially during this pandemic, and will follow the recommendations of our medical professionals.”

The players are being asked to self-quarantine wherever they are currently housed, be it in on-campus housing or at their family home.

“When we welcomed our young men back to campus a couple of weeks ago for voluntary workouts, even with the policies and procedures in place to try and protect them from becoming infected with the virus, events outside of our control has made the decision to pause these workouts necessary,” Jayhawks head coach Les Miles said. “Our trainers and doctors will remain in daily contact with each of the student-athletes that tested positive to support them and what we hope will involve only minor symptoms if any. We will follow medical recommendations on returning to activities.”

So far, 164 student-athletes have been tested at KU, with 16 total positive cases. Of the positive cases, 12 were part of the football program. In total, 45 student-athletes across all sports programs are in quarantine.

Other sports that have had student-athletes return to campus will continue their voluntary workouts at this time. Should positive tests increase, university officials said they would follow recommendations from Kansas Team Health and suspend additional sports activities as needed.