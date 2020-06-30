LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The Jayhawks are pushing back the start of their 2020 season by two weeks.
Voluntary practices were supposed to start Monday, but head coach Bill Self told the Lawrence Journal-World that he didn't think the reward outweighed the risk.
Self says that he talked to each player and their parents to discuss their return plans.
