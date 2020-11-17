LAWRENCE, KS. (KCTV) --- The University of Kansas announced on Tuesday evening that no fans will be allowed at any home athletic competitions through the rest of the month.
That includes the two remaining football games in Lawrence for 2020, along with volleyball matches this week and women's basketball games on Nov. 25 and Nov. 29.
"We know this is disappointing to those of you who planned to be on campus to root for the Jayhawks," Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a statement. "While we are not aware of any incidents of COVID-19 transmission at any home athletics competitions this year, the recent spike in cases and hospitalizations makes it unwise to host fans at this time."
The rising number of COVID-19 cases are to blame for the decision.
