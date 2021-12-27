LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – KU's basketball team will now host Nevada on Wednesday at 7 p.m. inside Allen Fieldhouse.
The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.
Tickets for the previously scheduled Dec. 29 game versus Harvard will be valid for admission to the Nevada game. They will not be re-issued.
This Kansas-Nevada game was scheduled after Harvard canceled the Dec. 29 games because of a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests within the Crimson program.
Meanwhile, Nevada had its Dec. 29 game against San Jose State postponed due to COVID-related concerns in the San Jose State program.
