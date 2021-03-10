LAWRENCE, KS (AP/KCTV) -- The Associated Press and KCTV5 News have learned that Kansas has fired athletic director Jeff Long less than two days after mutually parting with Les Miles amid sexual allegations dating to the football coach’s time at LSU.
Kurt Watson will serve as the interim athletic director as the school begins searching for both a new AD and new football coach.
Statement from Kansas Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self:
“This has certainly been a challenging time for all of us who love KU and I recognize that change can be difficult. Jeff and I enjoyed a good working relationship and I wish him well in all of his future endeavors. I have the utmost trust and respect for Chancellor Girod and I am confident that he will find us a tremendous new leader of our athletics program. I look forward to what the future holds in store for Kansas Athletics.”
From Jeff Long:
"March 10, 2021
A Message from Jeff Long
Dear Jayhawk Nation and Kansas Athletics:
Last night, Chancellor Girod and I met and both agreed that it was in the best interest of our student-athletes and program for me to step down as of today. It is not easy, but I leave KU with a heavy heart and profound confidence that I have always acted in the best interests of Kansas Athletics. I have done everything in my control to move Kansas Athletics forward in a positive manner, that’s what makes this most difficult.
When I first began my career in college athletics almost 40 years ago, I was driven by my desire to impact young lives through a common bond—athletics. That purpose is what has carried me each and every day—through the good times and the challenging ones—along my journey.
As I noted yesterday in my press conference, the student-athletes have always been the priority and this decision today is based on that very premise. Values are not simply beliefs—they are defined by actions. It is clear that my continued service as the Director of Athletics would only serve as a distraction to the nearly 500 incredible young men and women in our athletics department, as well as to the outstanding coaches and staff who support them. Last night, I spoke with Chancellor Girod at length about my thought process, as well as with my wife, Fanny. Even though this is extremely difficult for me, this is what is best for KU, for me and for my family, and I am at peace with this decision.
I step down knowing that I did my very best for the University. I was brought to Lawrence by Chancellor Girod with a mandate to move our athletics department forward, to reorganize and professionalize how we conduct our program and I believe we have made great progress toward that end. Along the way, we made strides in academics, fundraising, facilities and diversity and inclusion, among other areas, and I truly believe the best days of Kansas Athletics lie ahead.
I want to express my sincere gratitude to Chancellor Girod for the opportunity to work with him and his staff of quality professionals as the Director of Athletics at Kansas. I also wish to thank all of our incredible student-athletes throughout my two and a half years, as well as our quality coaches and staff for helping us move the program forward. To my senior staff, thank you for your dedication, hard work and collaboration on our journey at KU.
Finally, to you, the Jayhawk faithful, I encourage you to continue to support this program that positively impacts so many young people at KU. I am confident the foundation is strong and Kansas Athletics will make great strides in the months and years ahead.
Warmest wishes,
Jeff Long"
