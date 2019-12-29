The Jayhawks will be staying in California for the night after a mid-air scare.

SAN JOSE, CA (KCTV) – The Jayhawks will be staying in California for the night after a mid-air scare.

The basketball team was headed back from San Jose, California, when one of the plane’s engines failed about 20 minutes into the flight.

The pilot immediately called San Jose Airport, returned, and made a safe landing.

“We are grateful to the pilots and the entire flight crew of Swift Air,” said a statement from KU Athletics.

They said they will stay in San Jose for the night and then return to Lawrence once a plan to do so is finalized.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.