SAN JOSE, CA (KCTV) – The Jayhawks will be staying in California for the night after a mid-air scare.
The basketball team was headed back from San Jose, California, when one of the plane’s engines failed about 20 minutes into the flight.
The pilot immediately called San Jose Airport, returned, and made a safe landing.
“We are grateful to the pilots and the entire flight crew of Swift Air,” said a statement from KU Athletics.
They said they will stay in San Jose for the night and then return to Lawrence once a plan to do so is finalized.
