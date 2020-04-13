LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Jayhawks will see changes in their backcourt next season as sophomore guard Devon Dotson announced his plan to declare for the NBA draft on Monday.

In a letter to fans posted on the University of Kansas Athletics website, the 6-foot 2-inch Charlotte, North Carolina, native explained that his goals for coming back to KU this season were to win a Big 12 and national championships.

Dotson went on to say that while he did not get a chance to bring those trophies back to Lawrence due to the effects of the coronavirus, he will “always cherish the memory of winning the last 16 games and finishing the season as the consensus No. 1 team in the country.”

“We are all so proud and happy for Devon and what a year he had,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “We support and believe this is the correct decision for him to make. Although we only got two years from Devon, all Jayhawk fans should be very appreciative and wish him all the best moving forward.”

After putting his name in for the draft and even attending the NBA combine following the 2018-2019 season, Dotson came back to KU, were he shot 46.8% from the field and 30.9% from beyond the arc.

He was named as a second-team All-American along with fellow Jayhawk Udoka Azubuike and was first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in points and steals per game, as well as free throws .

“This decision came about from what Devon’s goals were last year and what he was told by NBA personnel on what he needed to improve on,” Self said. “And then he goes out and has an All-American year. I believe this was going to be a decision he made regardless of NBA feedback, but the NBA feedback he has received has been positive and I concur with him that this is the right time to pursue a professional career.”

In his letter, Dotson said an NBA career has “always been my ultimate dream” and added that his time with the Jayhawks prepared him to head to the next level.