LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Jayhawks will have to look for a new team to open the 2020 football season against after their current Week 1 opponent announced they are canceling their season due to COVID-19.

The University of New Hampshire said Friday that all Fall 2020 athletics programs would be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, following along with their conference partners the America East Conference and the Colonial Athletic Association.

KU was set to host New Hampshire on September 5. In a statement, University of Kansas Director of Athletics Jeff Long said the football program will work to find a replacement for Week 1 to ensure a full schedule.

“Earlier today New Hampshire Director of Athletics Marty Scarano informed us that they will not be playing football this fall. KU, along with the Big 12, are continuing our efforts to play a full non-conference and conference football schedule this fall,” Long said. “We have begun exploring all opportunities to fill the opening on our schedule that was created by New Hampshire and will provide an update when available.”

Currently, the Jayhawks other non-conference opponents, Boston College and Coastal Carolina, are still moving forward with their 2020 seasons.

“We are disappointed to hear that we will be unable to play New Hampshire on September 5th to kick off our 2020 season,” KU head coach Les Miles added. “I fully support Jeff Long and the Big 12 Conference as they continue to explore our options for the fall season and look forward to adding a new opponent to our schedule.”

The football program has already had to deal with its own setbacks due to the coronavirus. A spike in cases already caused the team to suspend workouts earlier this month after a dozen positive cases were tied to the football program.