LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Issac McBride is leaving the Jayhawks after joining the men's basketball team in June.
The team confirmed his departure in a statement on Friday.
"We are all disappointed that Issac made this decision, basically on Tuesday. After discussing with his family, everybody came to the conclusion that this was not a good fit. We wish Issac the best."
McBride is from Little Rock, Arkansas.
He signed with the team in November of 2018 and was the 2019 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year while at Baptist Preparatory School.
