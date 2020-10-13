LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – The University of Kansas Athletics announced Tuesday that the upcoming six-game series vs. Missouri has been delayed by one season.
The agreement was made due to the uncertainly that the coronavirus has brought to the 2020-21 men’s basketball season.
This year’s series was scheduled for December 12th, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, it will now take place during the 2026-27 season.
“When the NCAA moved the start of the basketball season from November 10th to November 25th, like everyone else, we went to work on creating a new schedule,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “With the Big 12 conference games also being adjusted, and the likelihood of only 10-20% of fans permitted to attend the game due to the pandemic, it became clear that we should delay the series. We appreciate Missouri agreeing to the delay and we look forward to renewing the Border Showdown at Allen Fieldhouse on December 11, 2021 with a sellout crowd.”
Each school will host two of the first four Border Showdown games starting with December 11, 2021, in Allen Fieldhouse. KU will also host MU in the 2023-24 season, while Missouri will host in 2022-23 and 2024-25. The final two rivalry meetings will be played at the T-Mobile Center, during 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons.
“I was excited about beginning this series with Missouri again on December 12th, however, it is in the best interest of both of our schools and especially our fans to push this back a year,” said Head Coach Bill Self. “This rivalry goes back a long way, and we want our fans to be able to witness it again in-person. So, delaying it a year was an easy decision.”
Until 2012, the Border Showdown was known as the longest continuous rivalry west of the Mississippi River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.