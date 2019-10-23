KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – As much as players and coaches at Big 12 media day wanted to focus on basketball, Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self could not avoid questions about the NCAA inquiry.

“Nothing's going to happen in the immediate future, so it won't affect our team or their psyche with the players, but it's something I'll have to deal with," Self told reporters Wednesday.

That was a prediction that came true, as he was asked pointed questions about KU's response the NCAA’s allegations about cheating, questions he said he's currently not allowed to discuss.

"(The questions) will be answered at the appropriate time whenever it can be answered, but certainly this is not the time for that," Self answered.

The coach said he expects opposing fans to play up the off the court issues but added that the jeers will be nothing new for his players.

"I think we've probably given some rabid fan bases some ammunition, to help in some areas to fire them up,” Self said. “But to be honest with you, we deal with hostile environments everywhere we go."

Self also noted that the program has had to deal with its uncertain future head on when it comes to recruiting.

"It's something that we certainly explain out and are very transparent with everything that's going on,” he said. “There's not anybody that we don't tell them how it is, at least the way we know it to be."

There were also a number of questions for Self about the announcement earlier this week that Kansas would renew its Border Showdown rivalry with the University of Missouri.

For Self, the decision to restart to historic showdown came down to the response he saw during 2017’s “Showdown for Relief” exhibition game between the squads in Kansas City.

"The relief game we played two years ago. You sell out this place in 41 minutes. This may have been the best sports event it's ever hosted at this place, it’s pretty special,” he said. “I missed the game. I love the game."