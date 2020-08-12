LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) - The announcement Wednesday morning truly lifted the spirits of many of the businesses in the college town of Lawrence, as the news means more business will be coming through their doors.
On KU gamedays, Massachusetts Street is like no other.
“Shops are open, restaurants are booming, and we see a lot of people, we see a lot of traffic,” Lawrence Rally House Assistant Store Manager Alia Pueblo said.
An atmosphere that many feared wouldn’t make its way to downtown Lawrence this year.
“You never want to see sports go even with what’s going on but we are really excited,” Pueblo said.
But even though Rally House sells all KU sports apparel and merchandise, they aren’t the only ones reaping the benefits of the Jayhawks recent announcement.
Minsky’s Pizza across the street relies heavily on the sports clientele, so they are just as thrilled.
“You can’t break our spirit is what it is, through this whole craziness and the fact that we’ll actually have live KU games and I’ll know what’s going on when people are driving down the streets excited is really fun,” Minsky’s Pizza Manager Ashley Conway said.
