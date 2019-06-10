LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas men’s basketball team added another weapon to its arsenal for next season with the addition of a graduate transfer from Iowa.
Head coach Bill Self announced guard Isaiah Moss will join the Jayhawks on Monday.
The 6-foot 5-inch Chicago native started for three years with the Hawkeyes, averaging 9.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game last season and sharing the team’s Most Improved Player Award.
In a release announcing the addition, Self noted he is looking forward to the physical play Moss will bring to Lawrence.
"He's played in big games. He's certainly used to the physicality of our sport after playing in the Big Ten and has been very well-coached and drilled,” the coach said. “I'm very excited about him and the opportunities that he will give us to stretch the floor and certainly play with a couple really good big guys."
Moss is the latest addition to next year’s squad, joining guards Isaac "Mackey" McBride and Overland Park’s Christian Braun, as well as wing Tristan Enaruna.
The team will also see some returning faces, with Udoka Azubuike announcing earlier this spring that he will come back for his senior season and Silvio De Sousa being allowed to return following a season-long ban last year by the NCAA.
The Jayhawks will kick off their 2019-2020 campaign in New York’s Madison Square Garden against Duke in the Champions Classic on November 5.
