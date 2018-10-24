LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Jayhawks open their exhibition season Thursday night but will be without one of their returning players.
The team announced sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa won’t be in the lineup against Emporia State and will be withheld from any further games pending the outcome of an investigation into his eligibility.
Kansas head coach Bill Self cited information coming out of an ongoing trial in New York centering around corruption involving a former shoe executive and multiple NCAA teams as the reason for the decision.
"Information was presented during the current trial in New York - some of which we knew, some of which we didn't," Self said in a release. "We have decided to withhold Silvio from competition until we can evaluate and understand the new information. We have already discussed trial developments with the NCAA and will continue to work with NCAA staff moving forward."
De Sousa came to the Jayhawks in December of last year, averaging 4 points and 3.7 rebounds in 20 games last season.
