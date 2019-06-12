KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The FC Bayern Munich and AC Milan match is jumping from the Show Me State to the Sunflower State.
The two European giants were scheduled to meet at Arrowhead Stadium in July but will instead play at Children’s Mercy Park.
Children’s Mercy Park is quite a bit smaller of a venue. Arrowhead holds 76,416 fans, while the capacity at Children’s Mercy is 18,467 plus standing-room tickets.
Kickoff will still take place at 8 p.m. on July 23. Ticket holders were informed of the change via email Wednesday morning.
Chiefs president Mark Donovan said the weather has impacted the progress on Arrowhead, causing the venue change.
The match, which is part of the International Champions Cup, has not sold more tickets than Children’s Mercy Park is able to accommodate. Fans who have already purchased tickets will be given comparable seats.
Remaining tickets will open to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Gold Cup is also scheduled to come to Children’s Mercy Park on June 26. That will be a doubleheader that includes the United States men’s national team.
