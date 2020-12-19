Chiefs Raiders Football

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

 Isaac Brekken

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mike Remmers will not play Sunday afternoon against the New Orleans Saints.

Remmers' status was one of five injury updates the Chiefs provided on Saturday.

Cornerback Deandre Baker, linebacker Emmanuel Smith and offensive guard Stefen Wisniewski have been activated from the team's practice squad.

Wide receiver and special teams performer Byron Pringle has also been activated from the IR.

The 12-1 Chiefs play the Saints Sunday in the late afternoon game on KCTV5.

