KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Friday night's varsity football game against Staley and Liberty North high schools has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to Staley High School Principal Larry Smith, several confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases involving members of the football team have been reported.
Please see this important message from Dr. Smith regarding Friday’s football game: pic.twitter.com/dUJSXCXpkC— Staley High School (@SHSFalcons) September 15, 2021
Team practices scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday have also been canceled to complete contract tracing and notify students who may have been exposed.
"I know this may be disappointing news for our players, families, and students who show up to support our student-athletes each week," Smith said. "Our hope is that we can return next week stronger than ever, ready to celebrate a very special homecoming week."
