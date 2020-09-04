KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Below are scores from week two of high school football in and around the Kansas City metro area.
This list will grow longer by the season, as the Blue Valley School District and Olathe School District announced this week that fall sports would resume.
SCORES:
- Raymore-Peculiar 47, Blue Springs 20
- North Kansas City 47, St. Joe 6
- Grain Valley 36, Oak Park 6
- Smithville 35, William Chrisman 0
- Mill Valley 45, Derby 14
- Lee's Summit North 34, Lee's Summit 27
- Lee's Summit West 28, Blue Springs South 21
- Staley 42, Fort Osage 18
- Rockhurst 24, Park Hill 3
- Pembrook Hill 42, East Bears 14
- Eudora 35, Baldwin 6
- Paola 63, Bonner Springs 0
- Louisburg 22, Spring Hill 13
- Piper 55, Ottawa 0
- St. Joseph Lafayette 28, Atchison 7
- Lansing 26, Lincoln-Prep 7
- Lawrence 53, Shawnee Heights 0
- St. Pius X 21, St. Michael 13
- Tonganoxie 62, Basehor-Linwood 28
- Raytown 52, Raytown South 8
- Oak Grove 24, Warrensburg 7
- Pleasant Hill 41, St. Joseph-Benton 6
- Kirksville 27, Chillicothe 21
- De Soto 42, Lawrence Free-State 34
- Wright City 22, Bishop Ward 7
- Cameron 42, Southeast 0
- Odessa 55, Clinton 0
- Lexington 42, Central 0
- Lafayette County 38, Lawson 0
- Center 40, Marshall 6
- South Harrison 49, West Platte 16
- Van Horn 43, Northeast 6
- Maryville 42, Harrisonville 40
