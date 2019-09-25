KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The threat of severe weather for Friday has led many schools around the Kansas City area to reschedule games in an attempt to avoid the possibility of storms.
The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has the entire metro area covered in a slight risk advisory for Friday, with thunderstorms producing isolated pockets of large hail and damaging winds possible.
So far, KCTV5 News has found more than 10 games that have been rescheduled in advance of the possible storms.
- Raytown vs. Raytown South
- Spring Hill vs. Paola
- Liberty at Lee’s Summit North
- Shawnee Mission South vs. Olathe South
- Excelsior Springs at Harrisonville
- Van Horn vs. Northeast
- Park Hill at Raymore-Peculiar
- William Chrisman vs. Truman
- Staley vs. Lee’s Summit West
- Lee’s Summit at Park Hill South
- Olathe West vs. Shawnee Mission North
- Grain Valley vs. Winnetonka
- Blue Valley West vs. Blue Valley North
