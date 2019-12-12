KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Rockhurst High School announced Thursday that they have hired Kelly Donohoe as their new head football coach.
Donohoe will start his new role in July. He served as the head football coach at Blue Springs High School since 2000. He will succeed Tony Severino who led the program since 1983.
Donohoe holds a record of 191-53 over 20 seasons at Blue Springs. His teams have won 14 conference championships, 15 district championships and four state championships.
