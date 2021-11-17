KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The clock is ticking for Lincoln Prep parents and alumni who are searching for bleachers to add hundreds of seats to host a Class-4 state quarter final game at their home field.
A spokesperson for Kansas City Public Schools said Lincoln Prep needs to have a seating capacity of 1,900 people to host the playoff game at home.
Parents and alumni are hopeful they can meet Missouri State High School Activities Association seating requirements for the matchup. Lincoln Prep unveiled a new football field back in 2019.
“This football field is their safe haven,” Pastor Timothy Hayes said. “This is a program. Over the last two years Lincoln football has come together as a family. Their motto is, “For the City.”
Parents and athletes are proud of Lincoln Preps football team. They want the chance for the players to play at home in front of their crowd on Friday at 7PM for the a Class-4 state quarter final game. “This team is the best product that we have. They are 11-0,” Hayes said “We won districts for the first time since 1999 on this blue turf. We're trying to do whatever we can to keep them in the home field edge to be on this turf again this Friday.”
When parents and alumni learned, Lincoln Preps current field does not meet seating requirements, they jumped into action. They collected donations and began calling vendors trying to find a company that could deliver and install bleachers by Friday. “We can’t have a home state playoff game if it’s not in our home,” Lincoln Prep alumni DeMarkus Coleman said. “The district said if we can find the bleachers and guarantee they can be here in time they will fund the rest of it. We want the district to back up their word.”
“We have to get those bleachers approved safety wise, because safety is always first and get them delivered,” Hayes said. “So, we're working against the clock to try to get those bleachers here. I want to thank all the sponsors and the donations that came in.”
Lincoln Prep parents and supporters say finding bleachers by Friday is an immediate obstacle but more needs to be done to support the football program. Right now, their weight room is outdoors. “Just imagine working out building up a sweat and then you're out in the frigid cold,” Hayes said. “That puts us at another competitive disadvantage.”
“They know they needed concession stands,” Coleman said. “They know they needed more seating. They know they needed bathrooms.”
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Kelly Wachel sent a written statement that said, “Lincoln has many constraints due to its historic nature and age of the building. We are working with the students, families, coaches and staff to find ways to accommodate some of the shortcomings of the facility. This means working on the locker rooms, weight rooms and field capacity. Lincoln has proven to be a winning program and we need to have the amenities to go along with what the students deserve. We continue to work on providing the best amenities while also working through the many constraints of the site. We hope in future facilities planning and even in our larger Blueprint 2030 strategic planning process that we can address some of these issues not only at Lincoln but at all of our schools.”
If additional seating cannot be added by Friday, the game is scheduled to be played at the Interscholastic League stadium at Southeast.
