Olathe West's Jony Munoz named National Gatorade Player of the Year

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Jony Munoz, a recent graduate of Olathe West High School, has been named the 2020 National Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
This is the first student athlete in the Olathe Public Schools and the state of Kansas to achieve this designation.
“It has been a joy to watch Jony Munoz play soccer the past two seasons,” Olathe West Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Pat Butler said. “Not only is he a special athlete, he is a selfless teammate who makes everyone better around him. Jony plays with a joy and enthusiasm that is contagious. Off the field, Jony is an even better person who has been a leader in the classroom and community. I can’t think of a more deserving young man.”
Munoz was recently named the Gatorade Kansas Player of the Year and will attend Liberty University and play on the soccer team in the fall.
Munoz is a two-time high school All American and Kansas 6A player of the year.
